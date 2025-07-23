Aroldis Chapman News: Rare blown save vs. Phillies

Chapman was charged with a blown in Wednesday's 9-7 extra-innings win over Philadelphia, allowing one run on one hit and no walks in 1.1 innings. He struck out one.

Chapman served up a home run for the first time since his May 7 outing versus Texas, and it was also his first blown save since May 27 in Milwaukee. The All-Star left-hander should have plenty of leeway as it pertains to receiving future save chances, as Wednesday marked only the first time that he conceded an earned run since May 14. On the campaign as a whole, Chapman sports a 1.34 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 60:10 K:BB while converting 17 of his 19 save opportunities across 40.1 innings.