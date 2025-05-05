Fantasy Baseball
Austin Hays Injury: Might return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Reds manager Terry Francona said Monday that Hays (hamstring) is progressing well and could be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Hays has been shelved for the past week with a left hamstring strain, but he seems to be trending toward skipping a rehab assignment and returning later this week. The 29-year-old has been limited to only 13 games this season due to injury but has slashed .365/.431/.712 slash line with five homers in those contests.

