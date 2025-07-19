Menu
Austin Hays News: Opens second half in style

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 19, 2025 at 6:39am

Hays went 2-for-3 with two walks, two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 8-4 win over the Mets.

Hays helped the Reds overcome an early deficit with home runs on consecutive plate appearances in the fourth and sixth innings. He's been an RBI machine when healthy, knocking in 40 over 48 games this season. "Healthy" is the operative word; Hays has spent three separate stints on the injured list with hamstring and foot injuries.

Austin Hays
Cincinnati Reds
