Bailey Ober Injury: Making another rehab start

Ober (hip) will make another rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Ober went four scoreless innings while striking out three in his first rehab outing with St. Paul last week. He got his pitch count up to 50 in that start and will get stretched out a bit more Friday. If things go well for Ober on Friday, he seems likely to rejoin the Twins' rotation next week. The big right-hander has been out for all of July with a left hip impingement.