Bailey Ober Injury: Making rehab start Friday

Ober (hip) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Ober landed on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of July with a left hip impingement. He was never shut down from throwing while on the IL, so the big right-hander might require just the one rehab start before rejoining the Twins' rotation next week. Ober holds a disappointing 5.28 ERA in 17 starts for the Twins this season.