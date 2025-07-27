Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Bailey Ober headshot

Bailey Ober Injury: Should make next start in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Ober (hip) is likely to make his next start with the Twins sometime this week, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander made his second rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday and allowed one run across five innings, setting him up to rejoin Minnesota's rotation. Ober has sidelined nearly a month due to hip impingement and could have some minor workload limitations in his first outing back in the majors. The 30-year-old struggled in his last five starts before landing on the shelf with a 9.00 ERA and 14 homers allowed over 30 innings.

Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now