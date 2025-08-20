Ober turned in his fourth consecutive start of at least five innings since coming off the injured list, and he induced a strong 18 whiffs en route to tying a season high in punchouts. The right-hander had a dismal June, posting a 9.00 ERA across five starts in the month, but he's at least managed to log a more encouraging 4.09 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB over his first four outings of August after missing over a month of action due to a left hip impingement. That said, Ober could have his work cut out in Toronto against the first-place Blue Jays his next time out.