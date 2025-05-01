Blaine Crim News: Set to join big-league roster

Crim will have his contract selected by the Rangers on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athleticreports.

Crim spent all of the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Triple-A Round Rock and posted .391 and .382 wOBAs, respectively. He doesn't have much pedigree and isn't likely to be long for the majors as a replacement for Jake Burger, though he should see occasional playing time in the short term.