Blake Perkins News: Brought up to bigs

The Brewers recalled Perkins from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Perkins will fill in for the IL-bound Sal Frelick (hamstring), marking Perkins' first MLB action of 2025. He suffered a fractured shin in February and picked up a groin injury during his recovery before being reinstated July 13. He should see regular playing time in right field while Frelick is shelved. Perkins notched a .648 OPS with 23 stolen bases in 434 plate appearances with the Brewers last season.