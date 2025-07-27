Blake Perkins News: Clutch off bench

Perkins went 1-for-1 with an RBI single, a run scored and a stolen base during Sunday's 3-2 win over Miami.

Perkins didn't make the starting nine Sunday, but he entered in the eighth inning as a pinch runner for William Contreras. The outfielder immediately swiped second base and then scored the game-tying run. In the ninth, Perkins stepped into the batter's box and walked it off with a single. Since joining the big-league club July 18, Perkins is 5-for-22 (.227) with three RBI, three runs scored and a pair of steals.