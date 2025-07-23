Blake Perkins News: Getting look in everyday role

Perkins will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Following his call-up from Triple-A Nashville coming out of the All-Star break, Perkins has now started in four of the Brewers' last five games. He's gotten on base at a .357 clip thus far and has contributed a stolen base, and if he can continue to make a decent impact with the plate while bringing his usual solid defense in center field, Perkins should be able to hold down a near-everyday role until Sal Frelick (hamstring) returns from the injured list.