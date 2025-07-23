Menu
Blake Perkins News: Getting look in everyday role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Perkins will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Following his call-up from Triple-A Nashville coming out of the All-Star break, Perkins has now started in four of the Brewers' last five games. He's gotten on base at a .357 clip thus far and has contributed a stolen base, and if he can continue to make a decent impact with the plate while bringing his usual solid defense in center field, Perkins should be able to hold down a near-everyday role until Sal Frelick (hamstring) returns from the injured list.

