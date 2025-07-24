Blake Snell Injury: Next rehab outing coming Saturday

Snell (shoulder) is slated for a minor-league rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday and is aiming to throw about five innings or 75 pitches, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Snell has already completed three rehab outings, compiling a 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB over nine innings. He worked up to 58 pitches across four frames in his most recent appearance Sunday, marking his longest rehab start to date. Saturday's outing with OKC could be his final one before he's activated off the injured list, as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday, "Once we get through that, there will be a real discussion on if he should join us or do another one."