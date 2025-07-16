Menu
Blake Snell Injury: Piles up seven Ks in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Snell (shoulder) struck out seven and allowed one earned run on three hits and zero walks over three innings in a rehab start Tuesday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Because the Florida and Arizona Complex Leagues are the only minor-league affiliates in session during the All-Star break, Snell moved down to rookie ball for his second rehab outing after he previously made a two-inning start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga last Thursday. The veteran southpaw tacked on an inning to his workload Tuesday and settled into a groove toward the end of his start, retiring nine of the final 10 batters he faced. Snell will likely move up to a higher-level affiliate for his third rehab outing, and he may require just one more start in the minors after that before making his return from the 60-day injured list.

