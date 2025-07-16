Blake Snell Injury: Piles up seven Ks in rehab start

Snell (shoulder) struck out seven and allowed one earned run on three hits and zero walks over three innings in a rehab start Tuesday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Because the Florida and Arizona Complex Leagues are the only minor-league affiliates in session during the All-Star break, Snell moved down to rookie ball for his second rehab outing after he previously made a two-inning start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga last Thursday. The veteran southpaw tacked on an inning to his workload Tuesday and settled into a groove toward the end of his start, retiring nine of the final 10 batters he faced. Snell will likely move up to a higher-level affiliate for his third rehab outing, and he may require just one more start in the minors after that before making his return from the 60-day injured list.