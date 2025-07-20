Blake Snell Injury: Throws 58 pitches in rehab start

Snell (shoulder) tossed four innings in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Snell's third rehab outing was his longest to date -- he completed two frames in his first start and three innings in his second. The left-hander threw 58 pitches (38 strikes) Sunday, so he's getting closer to logging a starter's workload. Despite a long layoff (his most recent MLB outing was April 2), Snell has been very effective during his rehab stint, giving up just two runs while posting a 17:1 K:BB over nine innings. He could be back with the Dodgers before the end of July.