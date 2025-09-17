Snell dominated the Phillies throughout the victory, racking up a massive 24 whiffs to finish with a season-high 12 strikeouts -- one more than he registered in his previous start last Wednesday against Colorado. The veteran lefty did seem to fade a bit near the end of his outing, walking two batters with two outs in the seventh inning, but he convinced manager Dave Roberts -- who had ventured out to the mound -- to let him finish that frame, which he did with a punchout of Otto Kemp. It's been an uneven first season in Los Angeles for Snell, who missed four months earlier in the campaign due to a shoulder issue. However, he seems to be peaking at the right time, posting 13 scoreless innings with a 24:4 K:BB over his past two starts with the playoffs just around the corner.