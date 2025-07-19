Brandon Lowe Injury: Dealing with foot issue

Lowe was lifted from Saturday's game against Baltimore due to a flare-up of plantar fasciitis in his left foot, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe grounded out to third base to end the bottom of the sixth inning Saturday, and Jose Caballero replaced him on defense to begin the top of the following frame. Lowe was just activated from the IL on Friday following an oblique injury, but his departure Saturday doesn't appear to be related to that issue. Topkin notes that Lowe was already scheduled to get a day off Sunday, though the slugger could be available off the bench.