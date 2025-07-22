Brandon Lowe Injury: Lands on injured list

The Rays placed Lowe on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to left ankle/foot tendinitis, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Lowe was removed from Saturday's contest due to a flare-up of plantar fasciitis in his left foot, though the injury is now being described as foot and ankle tendinitis. The second baseman was sent in for an MRI, though the severity of the injury isn't yet known. Lowe will be eligible to be reinstated next week, but it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined.