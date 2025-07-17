Brandon Lowe Injury: Will be re-evaluated Thursday

Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander said that Lowe (oblique) will be re-evaluated after a workout Thursday to determine whether he will be activated from the 10-day injured list before Friday's game versus the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe hasn't played since July 6 after tweaking his left oblique, finally landing on the IL on July 11. The Rays labeled the injury as tightness rather than a strain, seemingly giving him a better chance at a brief absence. If Lowe gets through Thursday's workout without any hiccups, he should skip a rehab assignment and rejoin the Rays' lineup Friday.