Brandon Waddell Injury: Placed on 15-day injured list
The Mets reversed Waddell's optional assignment and placed him on the 15-day injured list with a right hip impingement.
Waddell had been sent down to Triple-A Syracuse over the weekend, but it turns out he was hurt and he will go on the IL instead. The lefty will be eligible for activation Aug. 3, but it's not clear whether he will be ready to return on that date.
