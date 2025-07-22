Menu
Brandon Waddell Injury: Shelved with hip issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 22, 2025 at 12:23pm

The Mets reversed Waddell's optional assignment to Triple-A Syracuse and placed him on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a right hip impingement.

Waddell had been sent down to Syracuse over the weekend, but he didn't appear in any games for the affiliate and is thus eligible to be placed on the big club's injured list. The lefty will be eligible for activation Aug. 3, but it's not clear whether he will be ready to return on that date.

