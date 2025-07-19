Brandon Waddell News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Mets optioned Waddell to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

After giving up two runs in 3.2 innings out of the bullpen Friday, Waddell will be sent back to the minors in favor of Kevin Herget, who will provide New York with a fresh arm. Waddell has surrendered eight runs over 12.1 frames across his last four MLB outings but could still make several more appearances for the Mets this season.