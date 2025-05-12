Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Woodruff headshot

Brandon Woodruff Injury: Now dealing with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

The Brewers returned Woodruff (shoulder) from his rehab assignment Monday, but he remains on the 15-day injured list with right ankle tendinitis, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The ankle injury popped up prior to Woodruff's last rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. He went only 2.1 innings in that outing, although the team indicated that the abbreviated start was by design. Woodruff had been expected to rejoin the Brewers' rotation this weekend with a start against the Twins. It sounds like that could still happen, but it's less certain now that the righty has a new injury to deal with. Woodruff is coming back from capsule surgery on his right shoulder and has not appeared on a major-league mound since September of 2023.

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now