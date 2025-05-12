Brandon Woodruff Injury: Now dealing with ankle injury

The Brewers returned Woodruff (shoulder) from his rehab assignment Monday, but he remains on the 15-day injured list with right ankle tendinitis, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The ankle injury popped up prior to Woodruff's last rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. He went only 2.1 innings in that outing, although the team indicated that the abbreviated start was by design. Woodruff had been expected to rejoin the Brewers' rotation this weekend with a start against the Twins. It sounds like that could still happen, but it's less certain now that the righty has a new injury to deal with. Woodruff is coming back from capsule surgery on his right shoulder and has not appeared on a major-league mound since September of 2023.