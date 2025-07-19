Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Brayan Bello headshot

Brayan Bello News: Quality start in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Bello (6-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings in a 6-0 loss to the Cubs. He struck out four.

The right-hander delivered a quality start Saturday, despite surrendering first-inning homers to Michael Busch and Kyle Tucker. Bello has put together a strong 2025 campaign, posting a 3.23 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 97.2 innings across 17 appearances (16 starts).

Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now