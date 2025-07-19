Brayan Bello News: Quality start in loss

Bello (6-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings in a 6-0 loss to the Cubs. He struck out four.

The right-hander delivered a quality start Saturday, despite surrendering first-inning homers to Michael Busch and Kyle Tucker. Bello has put together a strong 2025 campaign, posting a 3.23 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 97.2 innings across 17 appearances (16 starts).