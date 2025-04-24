Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brendan Donovan headshot

Brendan Donovan Injury: Expected back in lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Donovan (rib) is expected to return to the Cardinals' lineup Friday versus the Brewers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Donovan missed the final two games of the series in Atlanta after he had a rib pop out of place. He'll get a third day of rest during the Cardinals' off day Thursday before rejoining the lineup for the series opener Friday at home against Milwaukee.

Brendan Donovan
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now