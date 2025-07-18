Brendan Rodgers Injury: Exits rehab game

Rodgers (oblique) was removed from his rehab game at Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday after a collision, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers' head collided with shortstop Edwin Diaz while both players attempted to field a groundball in the third inning. The severity of Rodgers' injury is unknown, though he was able to walk off the field under his own power. The 28-year-old will likely be evaluated for a concussion.