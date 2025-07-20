Brendan Rodgers Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

The Astros transferred Rodgers (nose/concussion/oblique) to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The veteran second baseman suffered a nasal fracture and a concussion from a collision Saturday during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land, and Houston didn't waste much time before shifting him to the 60-day IL. Rodgers appears to have recovered from the oblique strain that put him on the IL in mid-June, but it's unclear how long the recent injuries will sideline him. He'll be eligible to be reinstated in mid-August.