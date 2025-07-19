Menu
Brendan Rodgers Injury: Suffers broken nose, concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 19, 2025 at 4:02pm

Rodgers was diagnosed with a nasal fracture and a concussion Saturday following a collision during a rehab game at Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

While working his way back from an oblique strain, Rodgers ran head first into shortstop Edwin Diaz on Friday. The Astros have pulled the former off his rehab assignment following his diagnoses, and he's slated to be re-evaluated in a few days, at which point a new timeline for his return may emerge.

Brendan Rodgers
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
