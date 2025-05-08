Brewer Hicklen News: Back in big leagues

The Tigers recalled Hicklen from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Hicklen didn't appear in a game during his last stint with the big-league club in April, but he'll get an opportunity to make his season debut in center field during the second game of Thursday's twin bill against Colorado. The 29-year-old has slashed .242/.368/.305 through 114 plate appearances in Triple-A and remains in search of his first career major-league hit.