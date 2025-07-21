Bryce Elder News: Tallies fourth win

Elder (4-6) allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings and picked up the win Monday against San Francisco. He struck out one.

Elder was not sharp in this 108-pitch outing but benefitted from facing off against Giants starter Hayden Birdsong, who failed to record an out, allowing the Atlanta lineup to plate five runs in the first. Since a magnificent 12-strikeout performance at San Francisco on June 7, Elder has struggled with a 8.89 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB over 27.1 innings. Across 84.2 total innings, the former All-Star sports a 5.63 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 70:31 K:BB, making him difficult to roster in any fantasy league. The Atlanta right-hander currently lines up to make his next start at Texas this weekend.