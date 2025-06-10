Menu
Bryce Jarvis News: Officially promoted

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

The Diamondbacks recalled Jarvis from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Jarvis will be promoted as part of a flurry of roster moves that also includes Kevin Ginkel and Tayler Scott joining the active roster, while Justin Martinez (elbow) and Christian Montes De Oca (elbow) land on the IL and Jeff Brigham returns to Triple-A. Jarvis has given up six earned runs in 7.1 major-league innings this season and will likely be reserved for low-leverage work while in Arizona.

Arizona Diamondbacks
