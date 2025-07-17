Plenty of movement is expected between now and the July 31 deadline. Some of the top recent rumors include:

Analysis of which side won the deal (an interesting topic, but beyond the scope of this fantasy-focused article) or analysis of the prospects involved in each deal. Keep an eye out for an article from James Anderson on that latter subject. For prospects in James' Top 400 Prospect Rankings , we'll note their ranking in parentheses.

Below, you'll find every trade involving at least one major-league player that took place since June 15, the date the Red Sox shocked the baseball world by dealing Rafael Devers to the Giants for a package of four players. We'll analyse the fantasy impact of each deal, noting the players' expected roles with their new clubs as well as who else on the roster could be gaining or losing playing time. This article will be updated daily leading up to the July 31 trade deadline, so you might want to keep it bookmarked.

What You Will Find on This Page

When is the MLB Trade Deadline?

What You Won't Find on This Page

Top MLB Trade Deadline Rumors

For all the latest MLB rumors, check out RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball Rumors page.

Every 2025 MLB Trade Deadline Deal, Analyzed

AL East

Baltimore Orioles Trades

7/10: The Orioles acquire the 37th pick in the 2025 draft from the Rays in exchange for RP Bryan Baker.

Orioles fantasy impact: Minimal, though this removes Baker from the list of potential second-half closers should Felix Bautista get dealt later this month. Baker was tied for second on the team with two saves with Seranthony Dominguez, who now looks like the top candidate should he remain in Baltimore while Bautista leaves.

Boston Red Sox Trades

6/15: The Red Sox acquire SP Kyle Harrison, RP Jordan Hicks and minor-leaguers OF James Tibbs and SP Jose Bello from the Giants in exchange for DH Rafael Devers.

Red Sox fantasy impact: Losing Devers and his career.856 OPS deals a blow to Boston's lineup, hurting the run and RBI chances for his former teammates. Unblocking the DH spot has allowed rookie Roman Anthony to play everyday without taking time from other outfielders, though there's a logjam again now that Masataka Yoshida is back from shoulder surgery. If Devers were still in town, though, Yoshida might not have a role at all.

None of the players the Red Sox acquired have yet made much of an impact at the big-league level for their new team. Harrison has been in the minors since the trade, re-working his repertoire to attempt to add a cutter and a sinker. Hicks, who had started 29 games for the Giants over the last two seasons, is working in relief in Boston. He actually has a save in a game in which Aroldis Chapman was used in the eighth inning and could see sporadic save chances going forward but would need Chapman to be dealt to have a chance at making the ninth inning his own.

New York Yankees Trades

None so far

Tampa Bay Rays Trades

7/10: The Rays acquire reliever Bryan Baker from the Orioles in exchange for the 37th pick in the 2025 draft.

Rays fantasy impact: Minimal, as the Rays are using Pete Fairbanks as a traditional closer rather than going with the committee approach they've been fond of in the past. If Fairbanks were to get hurt, or if the Rays elect to deal him even while trying to contend (something which isn't hard to envision for this franchise), Baker could earn save chances, though Garrett Cleavinger, Edwin Uceta and Manuel Rodriguez could still be in the mix.

Toronto Blue Jays Trades

None so far

AL Central

Chicago White Sox Trades

None so far

Cleveland Guardians Trades

None so far

Detroit Tigers Trades

None so far

Kansas City Royals Trades

