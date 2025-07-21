Menu
Bryce Miller headshot

Bryce Miller Injury: Another live BP on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Monday that Miller (elbow) will throw another live batting practice session Friday before beginning a rehab assignment, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.

Miller came out of a live BP session Saturday with no issues but will need to face hitters once more before being cleared for rehab games. He's been sidelined since early June with right elbow inflammation and could require at least a couple rehab starts before rejoining the Mariners' rotation.

Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners
