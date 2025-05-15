Fantasy Baseball
Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton Injury: Leaves game after collision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Buxton departed Thursday's game in Baltimore following a collision with teammate Carlos Correa, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Buxton and Correa collided in the bottom of the third inning while they were both chasing a pop-up that Buxton caught. Correa immediately exited the contest and Buxton joined him an inning later. The Twins should have more on Buxton's condition shortly. Buxton homered in one of his two plate appearances before leaving.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
