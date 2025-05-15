Byron Buxton Injury: Leaves game after collision

Buxton departed Thursday's game in Baltimore following a collision with teammate Carlos Correa, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Buxton and Correa collided in the bottom of the third inning while they were both chasing a pop-up that Buxton caught. Correa immediately exited the contest and Buxton joined him an inning later. The Twins should have more on Buxton's condition shortly. Buxton homered in one of his two plate appearances before leaving.