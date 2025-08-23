Erick Fedde had been in line to start this weekend, but he ended up getting moved to the bullpen to open up a rotation spot for Quantrill, whom Atlanta claimed off waivers from Miami on Thursday. Before getting cut by the Marlins, Quantrill had endured a disappointing 2025 campaign, posting a 5.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 82:30 K:BB in 109.2 innings. An impending free agent this winter, Quantrill will look to pitch well over the final five weeks of the season with the hope of earning a rotation spot with Atlanta or another club heading into 2026.