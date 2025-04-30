Carlos Carrasco News: Yields two homers in loss

Carrasco (2-2) came away with the loss against the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out five over 3.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

All four of the runs Carrasco yielded came in the second inning, three of which came on home runs by Ryan Mountcastle and Ramon Urias. Carrasco has given up four earned runs in three of his last five outings and is up to a 5.90 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 29 innings. He's lined up to face the Padres at home next week.