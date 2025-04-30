Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Carrasco headshot

Carlos Carrasco News: Yields two homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 7:32pm

Carrasco (2-2) came away with the loss against the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out five over 3.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

All four of the runs Carrasco yielded came in the second inning, three of which came on home runs by Ryan Mountcastle and Ramon Urias. Carrasco has given up four earned runs in three of his last five outings and is up to a 5.90 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 29 innings. He's lined up to face the Padres at home next week.

Carlos Carrasco
New York Yankees
