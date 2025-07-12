Menu
Carlos Correa Injury: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Correa (ankle) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

Correa was diagnosed with a mild sprain in his right ankle after getting hit by a sliding Tommy Pham during Friday's game. It remains to be seen whether his injury will require and IL stint, but it will at least keep him on the sidelines Saturday. Brooks Lee will shift to shortstop to cover for Correa, putting Kody Clemens at second base while Ty France starts at first.

