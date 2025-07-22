Carlos Correa News: Scores four times in win
Correa went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and four runs scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Dodgers.
Correa is 5-for-16 with seven walks over five games since the All-Star break. The shortstop was effective from the cleanup spot Tuesday, which was especially valuable since the Twins' top third of the order combined to go 2-for-15. Correa is at a .266/.319/.392 slash line on the year while adding seven home runs, 31 RBI, 40 runs scored, 19 doubles and no stolen bases across 88 contests.
