Carlos Rodon News: Tosses 6.2 scoreless frames

Rodon did not factor in the decision during Monday's loss to the Padres. He allowed three hits and a walk over 6.2 shutout innings while striking out five.

Rodon was dominant Monday; he did not give up an extra-base hit and only one Padre reached scoring position with him on the mound. He was in line for his fifth win of the season before San Diego posted a four-run eighth inning to win 4-3. Rodon has given up two or fewer runs in four straight starts, dropping his season ERA from 5.48 to 2.96 in the process. He also completed at least six frames in each of those four outings. Rodon will look to ride the momentum into his next matchup, which is lined up to be on the road against the Athletics this weekend.