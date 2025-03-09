Fantasy Baseball
Carson Seymour headshot

Carson Seymour News: Shipped out to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 10:32am

The Giants optioned Seymour to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Seymour was added to the Giants' 40-man roster over the winter, but he didn't make a serious run at claiming a spot in the big club's Opening Day rotation this spring. He'll return to Sacramento, with whom he turned in a 4.82 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 132:60 K:BB over 134.1 innings in 2024.

Carson Seymour
San Francisco Giants
