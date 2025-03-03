Carson Spiers News: Throws three innings Sunday

Spiers allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings in Sunday's spring start against the Cubs.

Spiers, making his second Cactus League start, became the first Cincinnati starter to reach three innings. The right-hander threw 37 pitches (26 strikes) and told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com following the game that he got another up-and-down in the bullpen to get "more pitches under my belt." He entered camp as a depth starter, likely destined for Triple-A Louisville, but injuries to Andrew Abbott (shoulder) and Rhett Lowder (elbow) could factor into where Spiers lands to open the regular season.