Casey Mize News: Pummeled by Bucs

Mize (9-4) took the loss Tuesday as the Tigers were downed 8-5 by the Pirates, coughing up five runs (four runs) on 10 hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander did toss 62 of his 86 pitches for strikes and managed to keep the ball in the yard, but Mize still allowed far too much loud contact as six of the 10 hits off him wound up turning into doubles. He's been tagged for 11 runs (10 earned) over his last two starts, but Mize still sports a 3.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB through 92.2 inning on the year. He'll look to turn things around in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Diamondbacks.