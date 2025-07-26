Cedric Mullins News: Hits 100th career homer in rout

Mullins went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 18-0 win over the Rockies.

Mullins launched a three-run homer in the fourth inning and added a single in the sixth. According to Jake Rill of MLB.com, he became just the third player in franchise history to record both 100 career homer runs and steals. For the year, the 30-year-old is slashing .219/.297/.409 with 14 long balls, 45 RBI, 39 runs scored and 14 stolen bases across 338 plate appearances. He could be on the move at next week's trade deadline as a potential fit for a contender in need of outfield help.