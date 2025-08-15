After conceding six runs in his last start versus the Angels, Morton bounced back in a big way Friday. It was his first scoreless appearance since June 13 with the Orioles, and the veteran right-hander has now logged a quality start in five of his last seven outings. Morton has rebounded from a disastrous beginning to the year by posting a respectable 3.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 77:27 K:BB over 70.2 innings since the beginning of June, though a tough assignment awaits him against the Astros next week.