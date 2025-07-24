Charlie Morton News: Fans seven in win

Morton (6-8) earned the win after throwing 6.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven, during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Guardians.

Morton rebounded from allowing a season-high seven runs in his last start by limiting the Guardians to just three runs through 6.2 innings. The 41-year-old struggled a bit with his control, walking four batters, but battled through it to match his longest start of the season. The veteran right-hander has an unsightly 5.48 ERA on the season, but has allowed more than three earned runs only twice in his last 17 outings. Morton's next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday against the Blue Jays, but with the trade deadline approaching, that could be subject to change.