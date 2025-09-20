Morton struggled badly in his shortest start of the year. The veteran righty has turned in a few nice outings since joining the Tigers at the trade deadline, but he's mostly been underwhelming with a 7.09 ERA across 39.1 innings in nine appearances. Morton is slated to make one more regular season start Thursday against the Guardians before Detroit likely returns to the postseason barring a big collapse. The 41-year-old will likely shift to the bullpen in the playoffs given his struggles as a starter, if he makes the postseason roster at all.