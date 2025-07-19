Charlie Morton News: Stumbles in eighth loss

Morton (5-8) took the loss Friday against the Rays, giving up seven runs on eight hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander wasn't sharp in his first start following the All-Star break, setting a season high in hits allowed and matching a season worst in runs allowed. Morton had yielded seven runs across his prior four starts to Friday, but his ERA is now up to 5.58 for the year to go with a 1.56 WHIP and 92:41 K:BB over 88.2 innings (15 starts). His next turn tentatively lines up for next week in Cleveland, although the impending return of Zach Eflin (back) could alter Baltimore's rotation plans for next week.