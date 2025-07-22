Chase Burns News: Fans 10 in rough outing

Burns (0-2) took the loss Tuesday against Washington, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out 10.

Burns flashed his elite strikeout stuff once again Tuesday, punching out 10 batters for a second straight outing and logging at least seven Ks for the fourth time in five career starts. The 22-year-old has been unpredictable so far, allowing 13 total runs (10 earned) in two of his starts but yielding just six runs in his other three outings combined. Burns has particularly struggled with power, surrendering a home run in four of five starts. He's tentatively scheduled for another tough test, as his next start is slated to come against the Dodgers.