Chris Flexen News: Struggles continue Friday

Flexen allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits across two innings of relief in Friday's 12-5 loss to the White Sox. He struck out two.

Shota Imanaga allowed seven runs in his three innings of work to take the loss, so Flexen was off the hook there, but the latter still continued a disappointing stretch of games. Over his last three appearances, Flexen has allowed 11 earned runs across nine innings. This included his first start of the season, when he allowed three runs over four innings against the Yankees on July 11. The rough patch has raised Flexen's ERA from 0.83 to 3.02. The veteran righty will look to get back on track soon, but his fantasy value is already limited from his long-relief role.