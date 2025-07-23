Chris Paddack News: Stymies Dodgers with eight Ks

Paddack didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing one run on four hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out eight.

Paddack was able to keep a dangerous Dodgers lineup in check, but he was taken deep by the red-hot Shohei Ohtani for a solo shot in the first inning. It was an impressive bounce-back effort by Paddack, who registered his most strikeouts since his June 1 start in Seattle and threw at least six frames for the first time since a June 7 outing versus Toronto. The right-hander's shaky 4.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 83:27 K:BB over 111 innings still render him tough to trust his next time out versus the Red Sox, who have a .818 OPS against right-handed pitching over 17 games since the start of July.