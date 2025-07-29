Paddack will be taking the rotation spot of Reese Olson, who will miss the rest of the regular season due to a right shoulder strain. The former last took the mound on July 23, so it will be a full week in between starts for the righty. In 21 outings for the Twins this year, Paddack posted a 4.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 83 strikeouts across 111 innings. While he gives Detroit a veteran presence as the team deals with some injuries to starting pitchers, Paddack's numbers don't give fantasy managers much optimism that he'll be an impact player down the stretch.